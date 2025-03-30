This Is What Aldi Does With Its Leftover Food Products

The food waste problem in our modern food system is a staggering one. The USDA reports that somewhere in the neighborhood of 40% of all food produced or grown winds up in the landfill. While individuals can take steps to reduce our own food waste, a major retailer beloved for being the cheapest grocery store in America is tackling it in a more systemic way.

That's Aldi, who publishes a detailed waste and sustainability page on its website laying out its plan to reduce the waste of leftover, unsold products so they don't just end up trashed, as is too often the case. Any leftover food products not purchased by their sell-by date at Aldi, according to its website, is funneled through recycling, donation, and repurposing programs. The company aims to keep 90% of operations waste out of landfills by 2025. By 2030, the store promises to reduce its total food waste by 50%. These goals are achieved in large part by preventing food waste in the first place, with Aldi's scant-by-comparison stocked shelves and a focus on reducing excess. Any food products that are leftover, Aldi makes a concerted effort to keep out of landfills and donate to the hunger relief organization, Feeding America. Food that can't be donated is organically recycled (think composted) or repurposed as animal feed.