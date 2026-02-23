This Cute Aldi Item Keeps Your Kitchen Clean While Adding A Pop Of Color
If your kitchen towels just aren't cutting it anymore, Aldi has a small but mighty upgrade for you. The Crofton Swedish dish cloths are reusable Swedish-style cloths printed with cheerful designs that instantly brighten up your sink area. For $5, you get four colorful cloths that look a lot cuter than a worn-out sponge on your sink. Aldi also has a 12-pack of Swedish dish cloths for under $10.
These Swedish dish cloths, also called sponge cloths, measure 6.7 inches by 7.5 inches and are made with 30% cotton and 70% cellulose. That combo makes them incredibly absorbent and quick drying. It's a lot like a super-strong and ultra-thick paper towel that's reusable.
They soak up spills fast, wipe counters clean, and can be rinsed out and air-dried between uses. When needed, you can throw them in a cold water wash cycle in your washing machine and allow them to air dry. But avoid putting them in the dryer as the heat can ruin them.
While these dishcloths are super versatile, they're better for everyday messes. Keep your Scrub Daddy sponges (and cleaning paste) on hand for heavy-duty scrubbing jobs, because if you're tackling stuck-on food or grease, you'll want something stronger than these towels.
How to use Crofton Swedish Dish Cloths
If you've never used a Swedish dishcloth before, the texture might surprise you. When dry, it feels stiff and almost like paper. But when you add water and ring it out well, it turns into a flexible sponge-like material that's ready to use just like any other basic sponge or cloth.
Since they are so absorbent, these cloths are perfect for sopping up spills from just about anything. You can use these to wipe down countertops after meal prep, clean up coffee drips, or wipe down the stovetop after dinner. Plus, these cloths are smooth and don't leave any fuzz behind when used on things like glass and stainless steel.
When you're done, just rinse the cloth thoroughly with warm water and a little dish soap and wring the cloth out well. Then hang it up, lay it flat, or use your paper towel holder to air dry. Swedish dish cloths dry super fast, so they're less likely to get that musty smell like a traditional sponge. These reusable cloths can be hung on a kitchen hook to show off their cheerful colors, while their practical design cleans up your kitchen spills with ease.