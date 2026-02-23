This Cute Aldi Item Keeps Your Kitchen Clean While Adding A Pop Of Color

If your kitchen towels just aren't cutting it anymore, Aldi has a small but mighty upgrade for you. The Crofton Swedish dish cloths are reusable Swedish-style cloths printed with cheerful designs that instantly brighten up your sink area. For $5, you get four colorful cloths that look a lot cuter than a worn-out sponge on your sink. Aldi also has a 12-pack of Swedish dish cloths for under $10.

These Swedish dish cloths, also called sponge cloths, measure 6.7 inches by 7.5 inches and are made with 30% cotton and 70% cellulose. That combo makes them incredibly absorbent and quick drying. It's a lot like a super-strong and ultra-thick paper towel that's reusable.

They soak up spills fast, wipe counters clean, and can be rinsed out and air-dried between uses. When needed, you can throw them in a cold water wash cycle in your washing machine and allow them to air dry. But avoid putting them in the dryer as the heat can ruin them.

While these dishcloths are super versatile, they're better for everyday messes. Keep your Scrub Daddy sponges (and cleaning paste) on hand for heavy-duty scrubbing jobs, because if you're tackling stuck-on food or grease, you'll want something stronger than these towels.