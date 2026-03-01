Need An Affordable Alternative To Prime Rib? We've Got You

Prime rib signals absolute decadence, doesn't it? Cutting through the perfectly browned exterior and into the juicy, gorgeously marbled, pink deliciousness is enough to make your mouth water — but it can also make your wallet cry. There's no way around the price of prime rib, unfortunately, but there are some cuts that bring a similar flavor without such a hefty price tag.

If you'd like to serve up a show-stopping meal that has all the tender, savory goodness of prime rib without taking out a second mortgage, you've got plenty of options. Our top picks to take the place of a prime rib roast? Top sirloin roast and round roast. While prices may vary by location, at Costco, prime rib runs around $33 per pound. You can typically score top sirloin for about $11 per pound, while you can get round roast for around $7 per pound. While both of these cuts are easier on your wallet, they require a bit of extra time and care to turn into tender, flavorful dinners. Let's take a look at what you need to know to create prime-rib-level goodness with the less expensive cut of your choice.