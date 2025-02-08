What It Means When A Recipe Says To Cut On A Bias

Remember those math classes in high school where just hearing your teacher start talking about angles made you doze off in a second? Unless you had some kind of a thing for math, you probably thought you'd never even get close to using that stuff in real life again. But who would've guessed that knowing a thing or two about angles would actually come in handy in the kitchen? Say hello to "cutting on a bias."

If you've ever read the ultimate guide to kitchen knives, then you already know how important it is to have the right one for the perfect cut. But slicing isn't just about the type of knife you use. In this case, it also involves a little bit of that geometry knowledge we mentioned earlier. You see, cutting on a bias is all about that perfect 45-degree angle, that ultimate diagonal cut of the underrated crusty bread you need for perfect bruschetta.

But cooking isn't just about looks – after all, taste is king, right? Here's the thing: This clever slicing method does more than just make your dishes Instagram-friendly and visually appealing. It makes a massive difference in terms of flavor and overall satisfaction.