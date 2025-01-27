A Reverse Sear Is The Best Way To Cook Prime Rib

It's one of those elusive goals akin to the search for the holy grail: cooking the perfect prime rib. Once you choose the best prime rib at the grocery store, you can't help but take a moment to look at the behemoth piece of meat — It can weigh up to 22 pounds — and wonder how you're going to ensure that it's moist and juicy on the inside, with a golden, crispy crust on the outside. Unfortunately, until you've sliced into it to admire your handiwork, you won't know whether you've succeeded in achieving a nice pink center — or failed, leaving you with a dull, gray, overcooked piece of meat. To avoid all of that stress, chefs and meat experts recommend a reverse sear.

Making a mistake when cooking prime rib can be costly. A full seven-rib roast can go for hundreds of dollars. Traditionally, prime rib is roasted in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, with the roasting time depending on how rare you like your meat — as well as the size of the cut. To get the desired crust, some chefs broil or roast the meat at a high temperature before lowering the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. But the myth that searing meat seals in its juices has been debunked. Instead, meat gets even juicier with the reverse sear method, where the meat is cooked at a low temperature (approximately 200 to 225 degrees Fahrenheit) and then finished in a hot oven.