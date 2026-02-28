Don't Buy Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Before You Know This

Before you head to Costco in hopes of grabbing a great deal on tequila, you better make sure you know what you're getting. The store's Kirkland Signature tequila varieties — including Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo — have become the subject of a class-action lawsuit filed against the big box store. If you've wondered before, does Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila have any additives? You may need to be asking instead, does it have enough agave? That's because the suit alleges that Costco is falsely claiming its store-brand tequila as being made with 100% blue agave. However, tests showed that the tequila varieties actually contain high levels of non-agave alcohol. This matters because if it's true, it means that the tequila is being marketed as higher quality than it actually is, and the suit implies that customers are being deceived into paying a higher amount for it.

According to tests ordered by the plaintiff, Kirkland Signature Blanco Tequila — which is labeled as "100% de Agave" — contained up to 40% non-agave alcohol. Only Mexico can legally make tequila, and Mexican laws are strict about regulating the alcohol. To be considered tequila, a beverage is required to be made from at least 51% blue agave. Anything that contains 100% agave is considered to be premium, meaning it should command a higher price tag than "mixto" tequila varieties, as they are called.