On Your Next Trip Out West, Make Sure To Plan A Stop Along The California Cheese Trail
California has an awful lot of reasons to visit. With year-round sunshine, great national parks, and an 840-mile-long coastline, there is plenty to enjoy. And that doesn't even touch the food scene. California cuisine is known for fresh, healthy ingredients, and it attracts chefs from around the world looking to make their mark in the industry. But what you may not know is that it also has an impressive, not to mention thriving, cheese industry. That industry is actually responsible for so much great cheese that an official trail has been established: the California Cheese Trail.
The Cheese Trail promotes the numerous artisan creameries, cheese shops, and dairy farmers that are behind the delicious cheeses that can be found across the state. It features farms from the southernmost border of California all the way into the Beaver State, Oregon, and identifies cheese shops throughout the Western states where you'll be able to find delicious California cheeses. There are more than 75 stops along the trail, which can be found either by following the interactive online map or by picking up one of the illustrated maps from one of the locations along the trail. In addition to pointing you in the right direction for delectable cheeses so you can help support California's cheesemakers and the industry that has evolved around them, you can also use the Cheese Trail to find events and cheesemaking classes throughout the state that feature California cheese and the farmers and artisans that make it.
Can't-miss stops on the California Cheese Trail
From artisans to educators with plenty of cheese mongers along the way, the California Cheese Trail will give you an intimate glimpse into the Golden State's cheese culture, no matter where you visit in the state. Favorites include Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, a woman-owned operation offering tours and tastings of its award-winning cheeses, like the classic Toma. Cowgirl Creamery in Petaluma is another standout, offering award-winning organic cheeses from pasture-raised cows, including the beloved and ultra-creamy Mt Tam. For a side of history with your cheese tasting, head to the Marin French Cheese Company, the oldest of its kind in the United States, where you can savor a variety of old-world, soft-ripened cheeses. You can pair your adventure with visits to some of the state's most historic restaurants or stop at some of the state's many wineries for a bottle of vino for an epic wine and cheese picnic on the beach.
You can pick up a variety of cheeses from any of the shops along the trail. Your next charcuterie board deserves a beautiful chevre to balance out the meats and other cheeses, and you'll have no problem finding it along the trail. Aside from shopping, you won't want to miss one of the cheesemaking classes the trail features, like the Epicurean Connection in Sonoma County. This cheesemaker and educator team will give you an informative, hands-on lesson on making cheese — not only will you make a few pounds of cheese, but you'll get to take it home with you to enjoy later. There are lots of techniques for making cheese at home, like using your sous vide, but nothing will beat the experience of learning in person from a pro.
What makes California cheese such a big deal?
California isn't just beaches, deserts, theme parks, and celebrities. It's a huge state with plenty of farmland — and plenty of farmland means plenty of cheese. Farms across the state raise cows, sheep, and goats, all of which are known for producing milk that makes some pretty great cheeses. Many of California's dairies are known for their commitment to sustainable practices in an effort to promote cleaner products and a cleaner future for the planet. With this approach leading the way with the dairy that goes into the cheese, the love that goes into making the cheese itself is the icing on the cake.
In recent years, the quality of California cheeses has become quite notable. One in particular, Humboldt Fog, has made a name for California cheese around the world with its blend of modern techniques and old-world touches, like a layer of edible ash. While this cheese is a chevre produced in Arcata, one of California's northernmost cities, there are plenty of other types of cheese produced throughout the state. From cheddars and Monterey Jacks to blue cheeses and Goudas, the world of California cheeses is diverse and representative of a variety of cheesemaking styles and techniques.