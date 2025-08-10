On Your Next Trip Out West, Make Sure To Plan A Stop Along The California Cheese Trail

California has an awful lot of reasons to visit. With year-round sunshine, great national parks, and an 840-mile-long coastline, there is plenty to enjoy. And that doesn't even touch the food scene. California cuisine is known for fresh, healthy ingredients, and it attracts chefs from around the world looking to make their mark in the industry. But what you may not know is that it also has an impressive, not to mention thriving, cheese industry. That industry is actually responsible for so much great cheese that an official trail has been established: the California Cheese Trail.

The Cheese Trail promotes the numerous artisan creameries, cheese shops, and dairy farmers that are behind the delicious cheeses that can be found across the state. It features farms from the southernmost border of California all the way into the Beaver State, Oregon, and identifies cheese shops throughout the Western states where you'll be able to find delicious California cheeses. There are more than 75 stops along the trail, which can be found either by following the interactive online map or by picking up one of the illustrated maps from one of the locations along the trail. In addition to pointing you in the right direction for delectable cheeses so you can help support California's cheesemakers and the industry that has evolved around them, you can also use the Cheese Trail to find events and cheesemaking classes throughout the state that feature California cheese and the farmers and artisans that make it.