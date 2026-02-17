Why Canned Potatoes Should Be Your New Secret Shortcut For Soups And Stews (No One Will Know)

Soups and stews are the wonderful, one-pot meals with prep and cook times that easily betray their supposedly simple conceit. Sure, you might only dirty one piece of cookware, but all the chopping, sauteing, browning, deglazing, and whatever else your recipe calls for sure amounts to a lot of work. If you're starting with scratch-made stock or broth, that can practically double the equation. Is it ultimately worth it to create a nourishing bowl of soothing love? Yes. And little else says "I love you" more than a kitchen shortcut that gets dinner on the table just a little faster while making the home cook's life just a little easier. Canned potatoes are just what your preparations have been waiting for, and they can even be indistinguishable from fresh.

A typical beef stew recipe, for example, might call for you to scrub, dry, peel, cut, and simmer potatoes until they're soft. In potato talk, that last part alone can take more than half an hour. Do you know what's already been put through the same paces to render nice and tender? Canned potatoes. You might want to rinse them and cut them down to your desired size, but they're otherwise ready to go virtually immediately, with the same texture and neutral flavor notes. Keep a few cans handy in the larder or pantry and it's also one less thing to think about when you're shopping for ingredients.