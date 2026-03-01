The Melty Sandwich You Can Make With Texas Roadhouse Leftovers
Texas Roadhouse is best known for hearty, good quality dinners at decent price points. It's a popular place to grab an affordable steak, and if you take home leftovers, you don't necessarily have to eat the steak as-is the next day. Instead, with a few extra Texas Roadhouse add-ons, you can turn it into a tasty cheesesteak.
The basics of a classic Philly cheesesteak are Cheese Whiz, shaved steak, and grilled onions on a long roll, and while you won't find Cheese Whiz at Texas Roadhouse, you can recreate a similar version using other ingredients. A cheesesteak is most often made with thinly sliced ribeye; ribeye is a menu option, but it's one of the most expensive steaks Texas Roadhouse offers. If you're ordering it with the intention to turn the leftovers into a cheesesteak, it could be more worth it to go with a less expensive cut, such as a sirloin, which also happens to be the most popular Texas Roadhouse steak. Just know that sirloin can be tougher than ribeye, so slice it extra thin when you turn it into a cheesesteak. Make sure to also grab one or two of those famous Texas Roadhouse rolls to layer the meat into for your sandwich.
How to bring flavor to your cheesesteak
Texas Roadhouse rolls are a fan favorite, and they're the perfect doughy base for a leftover cheesesteak slider. If you add a little butter to the insides of the rolls, you can toast them in a pan for even more flavor. Texas Roadhouse sells a side of sauteed onions, so if you think you'll have leftover steak, grab an order of those to go as well, and you won't have to cook them at home.
You might need to supply the cheese for your cheesesteak on your own, so you can pick up some store-bought Whiz, or use a salty cheese like cheddar or provolone. But there are so many variations of the classic cheesesteak these days, and Texas Roadhouse has plenty of other dishes that can help make your sandwich unique. For a surprisingly cheesy layer, add a spoonful of the restaurant's mac and cheese to the sliders. For a veggie boost, blend the side of sauteed mushrooms with the grilled onions. One you've assembled the cheesesteak sliders, bake them in the oven for a bit to get the tops of the sandwich rolls crispy and the cheese extra melted. And just like that, you'll have a delicious sandwich made almost entirely from Texas Roadhouse leftovers.