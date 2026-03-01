The Melty Sandwich You Can Make With Texas Roadhouse Leftovers

Texas Roadhouse is best known for hearty, good quality dinners at decent price points. It's a popular place to grab an affordable steak, and if you take home leftovers, you don't necessarily have to eat the steak as-is the next day. Instead, with a few extra Texas Roadhouse add-ons, you can turn it into a tasty cheesesteak.

The basics of a classic Philly cheesesteak are Cheese Whiz, shaved steak, and grilled onions on a long roll, and while you won't find Cheese Whiz at Texas Roadhouse, you can recreate a similar version using other ingredients. A cheesesteak is most often made with thinly sliced ribeye; ribeye is a menu option, but it's one of the most expensive steaks Texas Roadhouse offers. If you're ordering it with the intention to turn the leftovers into a cheesesteak, it could be more worth it to go with a less expensive cut, such as a sirloin, which also happens to be the most popular Texas Roadhouse steak. Just know that sirloin can be tougher than ribeye, so slice it extra thin when you turn it into a cheesesteak. Make sure to also grab one or two of those famous Texas Roadhouse rolls to layer the meat into for your sandwich.