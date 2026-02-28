The Aldi Seafood Buy That's Perfect For Stress-Free Lobster Rolls At Home

Lobster rolls are one of those tasty summertime dishes that are worth the splurge. But lobster is an expensive meat that typically costs between $17 to $47 per pound depending on the market, so a lobster roll can run you a pretty penny. However, Aldi has a solution for a comparatively more cheap, delicious, and effortless at-home lobster roll. At the grocery store chain, you can find a SeaMazz 16-ounce whole cooked lobster for just $12. Aldi might not be the first place you'd go to buy a lobster, but don't knock it till you try it.

The SeaMazz lobster not only comes fully cooked, but it's also free of artificial additives and preservatives. Simply thaw it in the fridge, add it to a steamer or a large pot with boiling water for a few minutes, and you have a tasty lobster that took little effort. The best part is that this lobster can sit in your freezer until it's ready to be used. Just defrost it for 12 hours and then steam it when you're ready to make your own lobster rolls (it can be eaten on its own with butter, too).

A pre-cooked lobster saves you from the hassle of prepping a live one and having to monitor it closely as it cooks correctly. If you don't want to prep and cook the lobster yourself, this frozen option is the way to go. Moreover, a whole frozen lobster as cheap as Aldi's is hard to find, and some can run you as much as $35. Now this shellfish may not taste as fresh as a lobster roll from Maine or Connecticut, but the price and convenience can't be beat.