One Of This Gas Station's Most Popular Food Pairings Is An Eastern Pennsylvania Delicacy
There is one word to describe the people of eastern Pennsylvania: passionate. They love their Philadelphia Eagles as much as they love their cheesesteaks — and possibly as much as they love their firstborn. But these aren't the only things that garner their fierce show of loyalty. Many Pennsylvanians on the east side of the state also have a momma-bear mentality for the beloved convenience store known as Wawa. The great Keystone state would throw down over one combo that Wawa offers, and that dynamic duo is a soft pretzel accompanied by an iced tea.
Wawa's oversized soft pretzels, sprinkled with coarse salt, are golden brown, chewy, and iconic. Sink your teeth into this doughy snack that will run you $1.19 for a single and $1.99 for a double, and then wash it down with a bottle of sweet iced tea or a ½ gallon of peach depending on how thirsty you feel — and your proximity to a bathroom after you down it. Wawa also offers gallons and ½ gallons of ½ tea or ½ lemonade, also known as Arnold Palmer's iced tea lemonade.
This combo has a history
Pretzels and iced tea from Wawa are more than the latest social media trend. Pretzels have long been a favorite for the people of Pennsylvania. In the 17th and 18th centuries, southeastern Pennsylvania became home to many immigrants who arrived from Germany. Pretzel factories sprung up all across the state, with Reading becoming known as the pretzel capital of the United States. But the phenomenon goes beyond just Reading and extends to other Pennsylvania cities, including Philadelphia. Those who call the City of Brotherly Love home are said to consume 12 pounds of these snacks each year.
Iced tea is also woven into the fabric of Pennsylvania's culinary history through its dairy farms. While this state is the 8th largest producer of dairy in the country, tea has been a product at these same farms since the 1960s. Even Wawa started as a dairy farm before it opened its first store in 1964. As the consumption of dairy milk started to go out of vogue, producing tea allowed these farms to meet their production capacity. This perfect storm turned these two food items into a staple for Pennsylvania and Wawa. If you are visiting the East Coast, make certain to try a pretzel and iced tea or try one of the best Italian subs in the United States. Wawa also makes a mean hoagie that gives many Pennsylvanians great pride.