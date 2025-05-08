One Of This Gas Station's Most Popular Food Pairings Is An Eastern Pennsylvania Delicacy

Pretzels and iced tea from Wawa are more than the latest social media trend. Pretzels have long been a favorite for the people of Pennsylvania. In the 17th and 18th centuries, southeastern Pennsylvania became home to many immigrants who arrived from Germany. Pretzel factories sprung up all across the state, with Reading becoming known as the pretzel capital of the United States. But the phenomenon goes beyond just Reading and extends to other Pennsylvania cities, including Philadelphia. Those who call the City of Brotherly Love home are said to consume 12 pounds of these snacks each year.

Iced tea is also woven into the fabric of Pennsylvania's culinary history through its dairy farms. While this state is the 8th largest producer of dairy in the country, tea has been a product at these same farms since the 1960s. Even Wawa started as a dairy farm before it opened its first store in 1964. As the consumption of dairy milk started to go out of vogue, producing tea allowed these farms to meet their production capacity. This perfect storm turned these two food items into a staple for Pennsylvania and Wawa. If you are visiting the East Coast, make certain to try a pretzel and iced tea or try one of the best Italian subs in the United States. Wawa also makes a mean hoagie that gives many Pennsylvanians great pride.