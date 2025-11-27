Move Over Pink Drink: Starbucks' Green Drink Is The Secret Menu Order Matcha Lovers Need

If the Starbucks Green Drink sounds dreamy to you, you might be interested in some of the other colorful secret drink combinations you can order. As it turns out, there is a whole list of five rainbow drinks that Starbucks have come up with, available in almost every color imaginable and often drawing their hues from fruity inclusions. Besides the two we've already talked about, there's the Purple Drink, the Blue Drink, and the Orange Drink.

For starters, the Purple Drink is a combination of passion iced tea, soy milk, vanilla syrup, and scoops of blackberries (these may come and go based on seasonal menu items). If you aren't a big fan of the fruity addition, or it's unavailable, the Blue Drink is a similar but simpler option, made with passion iced tea, soy milk, and vanilla syrup. The Orange Drink, on the other hand, looks just like sunshine and is ideal for the summer months (it would be perfect for the Starbucks summer menu). It originally contained orange mango juice, vanilla bean powder, and coconut milk, but since the juice has been discontinued, you could swap it for peach green tea.

If you find learning about and sipping your way through the coffee chain's secret menu fun, you'll also love hearing more about Starbucks' other secrets. From the fact that there are more than three drink sizes (mind-blowing!) to the hack for ordering hot drinks at a kid's temperature if you want to drink them immediately without burning your mouth, there are plenty of useful tips you'll wish you knew sooner.