'Not Worth It' — Why Aldi Shoppers Aren't Impressed With Its Frozen Loaded Potato Tots

Was there anything better than the perfectly crispy tater tots your lunch lady placed on your cafeteria tray in elementary school? Salty and perfect for dunking in ketchup, there's nothing quite like a good plate of tots (fun fact: tots were actually invented as a way to use up potato scraps). Loaded tots — kind of like a loaded baked potato — take things to the next level, stirring up thoughts of sour cream, bacon, cheese, and chives. So when Season's Choice loaded potato tots returned to the shelves of Aldi's frozen food section, many shoppers were excited to give them a try. Unfortunately, the item has received lackluster reviews.

One of the biggest complaints about Aldi's loaded tots, according to chatter about the item on Reddit, is that the texture isn't really tot-like at all. People who have tried them say they have more of a mashed potato-esque consistency. Others say that they turn out soggy, and that the flavoring isn't really loaded at all — while there's some hint of cheese and bacon flavors, it's nothing to write home about. An important note: If you do decide to give these a try, you might want to load up on more than one box. Shoppers say that the box is pretty oversized, and you only get 12-ish tots per box. A better bet is for you to buy a decently sized box of plain tots (we're partial to the Lamb Weston, which we ranked the best tater tot brand out there) and load them up on your own.