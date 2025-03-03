Tater Tots Were A Northwest Invention To Use Up Scraps

There are foods that, if you believe the origin stories, came into being by accident, when a cook replaced a common ingredient with something novel, or someone left a dish to burn or freeze too long. Other dishes are created out of necessity, based on poverty or regionally available ingredients, But sometimes, a popular food item comes about because someone decides to play mad scientist. Such is the case with the tater tot. The deep-fried nuggets of diced potato that finish off school lunches or top Minnesota's famous hotdish began life as a way to use up bits and scraps at an Oregon potato farm and french fry processing plant.

It's not very often a food product is as well documented as the Tater Tot. That's because its inventor, Francis Nephi Grigg (who went by Nephi), wrote everything down in 1989, in a five-page essay titled: "The Tater Tot: A Success Story." The name, by the way, is proprietary and trademarked by Ore-Ida, a subsidiary of what is now Kraft Heinz since 1965. Anything else should be called something like potato gems, tasti taters, or the inexplicable spud puppies (though restaurants regularly dub their house-made versions "tater tots"). If ever there was an example of a rustic American dream success story, Tater Tots have got to be it. What began as a simple frozen food in 1954 now shows up in elevated form on menus from Seattle to Atlanta. We even have 20 ways to use those frozen Tater Tots.