Texas Roadhouse's Ribeye Is Cheaper, But Longhorn Steakhouse Wins Us Over With One Key Detail
At the moment, the two largest steakhouse chains in the nation are Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, which slightly edges out Outback for the second spot. It's with good reason, as both of these casual dining chains generally receive pretty good reviews from the public.
To compare the quality of each chain's steaks, we decided to test out six different cuts from both spots. One of the six different cuts we tried was the ribeye — a popular cut at each steakhouse chain. And, in our option, we gave the slight nod to Longhorn in terms of a better quality ribeye. The differences were minor, but it basically came down to two things: The Longhorn ribeye was more tender and had a more balanced seasoning. That's not to say the Texas Roadhouse ribeye was bad — it was actually quite good — but Longhorn's version practically melted in our mouths and was only slightly more expensive.
The Outlaw Ribeye is tender and well-seasoned
Both steakhouses offer a boneless ribeye and a bone-in ribeye. Of all the ribeyes we tried, our favorite was Longhorn's Outlaw ribeye — a 20-ounce bone-in cut that costs $33 and comes with a choice of side and salad. It was the most tender steak of the bunch and had a great char on its exterior. Texas Roadhouse has a few more size options with its steaks — and they are slightly less expensive — but we still thought the Longhorn ribeyes were the best.
Ribeye is such a great cut for grilling, and that's the method both steakhouses use on all steaks. While these chains have mastered the cooking method, you can do the same thing quite easily — just remembering that well-seasoned steak with a nice char, complemented by a tender interior, is just about as tasty as it can get. If it's a bit too cold outside, or if you want a crust that covers the entire ribeye instead of just grill marks, pan searing the steak in a cast iron grill is another method you might consider.
In terms of steakhouses, both of these chains prove that you don't have to spend $70 at a high-end steakhouse to get a tasty, proper ribeye. You can get a large cut of well-seasoned, tender beef for $30 or less at both Longhorn and Texas Roadhouse. And while we gave the slight edge to Longhorn when it comes to the ribeye, you really can't go wrong with either restaurant.