Texas Roadhouse's Ribeye Is Cheaper, But Longhorn Steakhouse Wins Us Over With One Key Detail

Both steakhouses offer a boneless ribeye and a bone-in ribeye. Of all the ribeyes we tried, our favorite was Longhorn's Outlaw ribeye — a 20-ounce bone-in cut that costs $33 and comes with a choice of side and salad. It was the most tender steak of the bunch and had a great char on its exterior. Texas Roadhouse has a few more size options with its steaks — and they are slightly less expensive — but we still thought the Longhorn ribeyes were the best.

Ribeye is such a great cut for grilling, and that's the method both steakhouses use on all steaks. While these chains have mastered the cooking method, you can do the same thing quite easily — just remembering that well-seasoned steak with a nice char, complemented by a tender interior, is just about as tasty as it can get. If it's a bit too cold outside, or if you want a crust that covers the entire ribeye instead of just grill marks, pan searing the steak in a cast iron grill is another method you might consider.

In terms of steakhouses, both of these chains prove that you don't have to spend $70 at a high-end steakhouse to get a tasty, proper ribeye. You can get a large cut of well-seasoned, tender beef for $30 or less at both Longhorn and Texas Roadhouse. And while we gave the slight edge to Longhorn when it comes to the ribeye, you really can't go wrong with either restaurant.