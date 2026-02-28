A Slow Cooker Is The Key To A Juicy Turkey Breast That Frees Up Oven Space

If you own one of the best slow cookers money can buy or inherited one from your childhood, you probably know they're particularly useful and convenient for cooking large portions of meat. If you're making a fully fledged meal centered around bone-in turkey breast, a slow cooker can not only save you time but also free up extra cooking space in your oven or on your stove.

Turkey breasts can be tricky to cook since they're exceptionally lean, easily becoming dry. Slow cookers indirectly reduce preparation time thanks to the steam they create during the low-and-slow cooking process, which is helpful if you don't want to trouble yourself with making a brine for your usual roasted turkey recipe. Fortunately, slow cookers rely on lower cooking temperatures than conventional ovens while trapping moisture, which keeps cooked turkey perfectly juicy. Not to mention, if you cook a sizable turkey breast in your slow cooker, you have more time and space to make a few tasty side dishes.

Another benefit of using a slow cooker is this appliance does most of the work. Beyond priming your turkey breast for cooking, all you need to do is turn on your slow cooker's high or low setting for four to eight hours. Utilize a meat thermometer and pull the breast from your slow cooker once it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. In the meantime, you can prepare other foods and plan accordingly.