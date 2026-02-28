Rick Steves' Smart Tip To Eat Well In Europe Without Overspending

Pro traveler Rick Steves is full of useful tips for eating well on a budget while traveling. Some of his hints — for example, opting for street food instead of sit-down meals — are fairly self-explanatory. But he has one particular tip that feels a bit like a cheat code for getting full meals at a discount price while traveling Europe: Search for cafeterias where locals get their meals.

This could be any institution. Steves runs off a long list of possibilities, from universities to hospitals, churches, charities, or workplace cafeterias. Don't take his suggestions too literally, though: It appears that the "union of gondoliers" cafeteria he recommends doesn't actually exist. However, his suggestion to eat at the Austrian Supreme Court's cafeteria does check out, and comes with a rooftop view to boot. It serves up a daily menu with a changing set of mostly Austrian and European dishes: Think meat and cabbage with dumplings, veal schnitzel, or gnocchi pomodoro. Dishes cost 11 to 14 euros ($13 to $16.50) — yes, that's not dirt-cheap, but bear in mind that it's a chef-run restaurant, so it's not just dished out of a bain-marie. Plus, a Wiener Schnitzel can go for easily over 20 euros in regular restaurants.

If you're taking Steves' tip, bear in mind that not every cafeteria will be open to the public. For example, you might need an access card to get into some workplace cafeterias. So, do your research beforehand so you don't run into trouble with a security guard.