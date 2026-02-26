The Philadelphia Record-Store-Turned-Restaurant Where Servers Sing To Customers

Philadelphia boasts one of the most diverse, acclaimed, and impressive culinary scenes in America — with a blend of Michelin-starred restaurants alongside its quintessential tourist traps. No trip is complete without an iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak (inspired by the hot dog, if you can believe it). But when you've sampled the must-visit spots in the city, venture off the beaten path to gems like Victor Café — an unassuming South Philadelphia Italian restaurant easily missed if you don't know to look for it — where you'll get a free performance with your pasta.

This family-owned establishment has over 100 years of rich history as not just a restaurant, but a watering hole for musicians, and most especially, for opera lovers. The menu features an array of traditional Italian and Italian American fare, from veal to pasta all' amatriciana to baked clams (and options for vegan and gluten-free diners, too). But it's especially known for its unconventional side dish: opera.

Helmed by a musically talented waitstaff, this might not be your spot if you're in search of a quiet meal — but if you're down for a serenading along with your dinner, you're in for a treat. Every waiter on staff is a classically trained opera singer. Since 1979, when the tradition was established, you can expect an impressive live, table-side operatic aria break every 20 minutes (there's a bell that announces each upcoming performance.) Talk about dinner and a show.