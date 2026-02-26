The Philadelphia Record-Store-Turned-Restaurant Where Servers Sing To Customers
Philadelphia boasts one of the most diverse, acclaimed, and impressive culinary scenes in America — with a blend of Michelin-starred restaurants alongside its quintessential tourist traps. No trip is complete without an iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak (inspired by the hot dog, if you can believe it). But when you've sampled the must-visit spots in the city, venture off the beaten path to gems like Victor Café — an unassuming South Philadelphia Italian restaurant easily missed if you don't know to look for it — where you'll get a free performance with your pasta.
This family-owned establishment has over 100 years of rich history as not just a restaurant, but a watering hole for musicians, and most especially, for opera lovers. The menu features an array of traditional Italian and Italian American fare, from veal to pasta all' amatriciana to baked clams (and options for vegan and gluten-free diners, too). But it's especially known for its unconventional side dish: opera.
Helmed by a musically talented waitstaff, this might not be your spot if you're in search of a quiet meal — but if you're down for a serenading along with your dinner, you're in for a treat. Every waiter on staff is a classically trained opera singer. Since 1979, when the tradition was established, you can expect an impressive live, table-side operatic aria break every 20 minutes (there's a bell that announces each upcoming performance.) Talk about dinner and a show.
Victor Café's history is rooted in a love of music
The Victor Café has taken several iterations over its rich 100-year history. Before it was a restaurant, it was a record shop, opened in 1918 by John DiStefano, an Italian immigrant who settled in the "Little Italy" neighborhood of South Philly. DiStefano worked at Kugler's Restaurant, where he was introduced to the opera scene as singers stopped in for a bite. In his down time, he frequented the Iannellis record shop in South Philly, which uniquely functioned as part ice cream and gramophone shop.
These influencers were top of mind when DiStefano opened his gramophone shop — The Victor Record and Victrola Shop. When prohibition laws were lifted post Great Depression, DiStefano turned his record shop into the Victor Café, where customers wined and dined as they listened to his record inventory.
Today, Victor Café is run by John DiStefano's grandson and stands where it has since the 1930s, at 1303 Dickinson Street. The spot maintains an old-school, classic charm — with steaming plates of linguini and squares of tiramisu served atop red-and-white checkered tablecloths.
And this isn't one of those themed, experiential joints that's pure vibe, no quality. Singing aside, the spot earns praise from diners for its elevated menu of delicious apps and entrees and superb service. With each plate, and every performance, the family honors the legacy of their grandfather and his beloved art form, while treating diners to a truly transformative experience.