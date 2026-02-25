Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Kitchen Tool Is So Simple Yet So Versatile

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reliable, cheap, and surprisingly versatile, wooden spoons are key players in any home chef's kitchen arsenal. Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis talked with "Today" about her favorite kitchen tools, and we were surprised to learn how often she reaches for a good wooden spoon when she's cooking. "They're great for risottos or stirring anything on the stove, really, but put two together and you also have salad tossers," the chef said.

We get it; it makes sense to stock up on kitchen items that can be used for multiple purposes, and De Laurentiis shared the same sentiment. "I love tools that can be utilized in more than one way," she said. While talking with "Today," De Laurentiis recommended a wooden spoon from Williams-Sonoma, but you don't necessarily have to spring for an upscale version. There are plenty of options online, such as the Mzroo wooden spoon for $6 or so.

Obviously, you can use wooden spoons to stir up your favorite recipes. We're guessing Giada De Laurentiis has used her go-to spoons for mixing up a gluten-free torta Caprese — a flourless cake she once mentioned she'd include as part of the perfect Italian birthday dinner. Wooden spoons are good for far more than you'd expect, however. From stopping pots from boiling over to helping you test the temperature of oil for pan-fried dishes, your wooden spoons can come in clutch for a ton of kitchen tasks.