The Gluten-Free Italian Cake That's A Favorite Of Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis has built a culinary and entertainment career around her passion for Italian cuisine, sharing a mix of traditional recipes and those with her own personal spin. With so many dishes under her belt, it has left people wondering if she has favorites. Last year, De Laurentiis revealed how she'd curate the ideal Italian birthday dinner for herself. Full of bright, zesty flavors, her menu included dishes such as lemon spaghetti and pork Milanese, and she went with a must-try Italian cake: torta Caprese.

"One of my favorite desserts ever is a torta Caprese," wrote De Laurentiis on her GIADZY blog. "It's a quintessential flourless cake (made with almond flour — so it's gluten free!) from the island of Capri, made traditionally with bittersweet or dark chocolate."

While not as famous as tiramisu or pandoro, torta Caprese is a classic Italian dessert, characterized by its bittersweet flavor and rich texture. It's a dessert fit for a chef, and De Laurentiis added her own spin to the dish by shifting much of the flavor profile. Rather than a heavy, dark chocolate dessert, she made an original lemon torta Caprese.