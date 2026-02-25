Run To The Store For A Coffee Add-In That's Cafe-Worthy (You'll Never Go Back)

Making coffee at home may save you money, but mastering a cafe-level latte yourself can be difficult. There are many ways you can spice up your morning cup of joe with the many flavored coffee creamers or syrups to make it sweeter. Although sometimes a cup of coffee just tastes better made by an experienced barista. If you're looking to achieve a delicious coffee in the comfort of your home, vanilla bean paste is the ingredient you're missing.

It's a mixture of vanilla bean concentrate and vanilla bean powder that comes together in a slightly thick, gooey consistency. Vanilla bean paste is commonly used in baking for an enhanced vanilla flavor, and it also makes for a tasty additive to your morning coffee. While you can use vanilla extract, the paste will add a richer flavor that you'll be able to taste through the bitterness of the coffee. You can find vanilla bean paste at most grocery stores. Trader Joe's even makes their own bourbon vanilla bean paste that is popular amongst customers. No matter what brand you choose, the paste will add a smooth and warm vanilla flavor to elevate your drink. Save money and enjoy it in your own latte at home.