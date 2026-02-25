Run To The Store For A Coffee Add-In That's Cafe-Worthy (You'll Never Go Back)
Making coffee at home may save you money, but mastering a cafe-level latte yourself can be difficult. There are many ways you can spice up your morning cup of joe with the many flavored coffee creamers or syrups to make it sweeter. Although sometimes a cup of coffee just tastes better made by an experienced barista. If you're looking to achieve a delicious coffee in the comfort of your home, vanilla bean paste is the ingredient you're missing.
It's a mixture of vanilla bean concentrate and vanilla bean powder that comes together in a slightly thick, gooey consistency. Vanilla bean paste is commonly used in baking for an enhanced vanilla flavor, and it also makes for a tasty additive to your morning coffee. While you can use vanilla extract, the paste will add a richer flavor that you'll be able to taste through the bitterness of the coffee. You can find vanilla bean paste at most grocery stores. Trader Joe's even makes their own bourbon vanilla bean paste that is popular amongst customers. No matter what brand you choose, the paste will add a smooth and warm vanilla flavor to elevate your drink. Save money and enjoy it in your own latte at home.
How to add vanilla bean paste to your coffee
Luckily, using vanilla bean paste in your coffee is super simple. Around 2 teaspoons of the paste will give you just the right amount of vanilla flavor, but you can adjust this based on your preferred level of sweetness. For hot coffee drinkers, you can add this paste straight to your cup of joe and mix it in. If you're using espresso, try adding the vanilla bean to your cup first and allow the espresso to brew over the paste to blend the flavors. It's best to add the vanilla bean paste to a hot or warm component so that it melts. For a refreshing twist and even more vanilla flavor, make a cold foam with heavy cream and vanilla bean paste to top your drink.
Preparing a latte yourself doesn't have to be complicated, and vanilla bean paste makes the experience easy and even more delicious. Plus, you can use it for more than just coffee — add it to just about any dessert for extra sweetness. Vanilla bean paste is a must-add to your homemade coffee bar.