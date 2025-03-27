Does Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Have Alcohol?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easy to understand why one might question whether Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Extract is some type of delicious blend of bourbon whiskey and vanilla extract. In fact, this popular flavoring agent does not contain any whiskey and bears the title "Bourbon" based on a different designation of the name. However, it does (somewhat confusingly) contain alcohol. For clarity, it helps to know the history of Bourbon vanilla and how vanilla extract is made.

The term bourbon originates from the House of Bourbon, the French dynasty that ruled in Europe from the 16th century to the early 19th century. In 1649, a French island in the Indian Ocean was named Île Bourbon after the royal family. At the start of the 19th century, vanilla beans were imported to Île Bourbon (renamed Réunion Island during the French Revolution) from Mexico and grown there. Accordingly, vanilla beans that are harvested from this island and other islands in the Indian Ocean, including Madagascar, are referred to as Bourbon vanilla. Today, Madagascar is the largest producer of any type of vanilla in the world.

Bourbon whiskey, what you might first think of when seeing bourbon on a label, is believed to be named after Bourbon County in Kentucky, the state in which the spirit originates. The county is named after the House of Bourbon due to the French family's assistance to the colonies during the American Revolutionary War. In another perplexing twist, Bourbon vanilla doesn't contain bourbon whiskey, but it does have a fairly high alcohol content.