Does Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Have Alcohol?
It's easy to understand why one might question whether Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Extract is some type of delicious blend of bourbon whiskey and vanilla extract. In fact, this popular flavoring agent does not contain any whiskey and bears the title "Bourbon" based on a different designation of the name. However, it does (somewhat confusingly) contain alcohol. For clarity, it helps to know the history of Bourbon vanilla and how vanilla extract is made.
The term bourbon originates from the House of Bourbon, the French dynasty that ruled in Europe from the 16th century to the early 19th century. In 1649, a French island in the Indian Ocean was named Île Bourbon after the royal family. At the start of the 19th century, vanilla beans were imported to Île Bourbon (renamed Réunion Island during the French Revolution) from Mexico and grown there. Accordingly, vanilla beans that are harvested from this island and other islands in the Indian Ocean, including Madagascar, are referred to as Bourbon vanilla. Today, Madagascar is the largest producer of any type of vanilla in the world.
Bourbon whiskey, what you might first think of when seeing bourbon on a label, is believed to be named after Bourbon County in Kentucky, the state in which the spirit originates. The county is named after the House of Bourbon due to the French family's assistance to the colonies during the American Revolutionary War. In another perplexing twist, Bourbon vanilla doesn't contain bourbon whiskey, but it does have a fairly high alcohol content.
Alcohol content of vanilla extract
People have even been ID'd when buying Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Extract — not because of the "bourbon" designation, but because vanilla extract contains alcohol. In fact, vanilla extract is made by soaking vanilla beans in alcohol and water. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, vanilla extract must be a minimum of 35% alcohol by volume (ABV) in order to be labeled as such, which is a pretty high alcohol content. For comparison, most spirits (rum, gin, whiskey, vodka) are around 40% ABV, with some brands' original blends like Captain Morgan and Southern Comfort being 35% ABV. While drinking vanilla extract can indeed cause intoxication, when used normally in baking and cooking, almost all of the alcohol burns off.
If you're looking for a sweet and thick vanilla paste that delivers more in-depth flavor to baked goods and beverages, Trader Joe's also makes a Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste, which is a combination of sugar syrup, vanilla extract, and vanilla beans. Since the paste is made with some vanilla extract, it does contain some alcohol. For an alcohol-free vanilla flavor enhancer, try TJ's Double Fold Alcohol Free Bourbon Vanilla Flavoring, which is essentially made with water and Madagascar-grown vanilla beans. If you're an avid baker, either of these products are great items to buy your first time at Trader Joe's.
If you can't find it at a Trader Joe's near you or prefer to have it delivered, Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Extract is available for purchase online. Or, try another highly rated Bourbon vanilla: Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract.