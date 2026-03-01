Make One Simple Margarita Tweak So You Can Drink Like Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett's margarita recipe calls for aged tequila, but, not surprisingly, suggests using Margaritaville brand gold tequila. The brand's spirit from Jalisco, Mexico, is a gold tequila, but calling it aged is a bit of a stretch since it only briefly spends time in an oak barrel. Still, it's made from 100% blue agave and has tasting notes of apple, pear, agave, and black pepper which deepens the margarita's flavor.

Reposado and añejo tequilas are more rightly considered aged, with reposado resting for a few months and añejo for up to three years. Reposado tequila brings subtle notes of caramel, oak, and vanilla, adding depth to the cocktail, while añejo delivers richer, more pronounced flavors. The only caveat to these is that this style of tequila can overpower other ingredients, so we recommend playing with the measurements to find your perfect combination.

As any Parrothead worth their salt-rimmed margarita will tell you, Margaritaville isn't a place — in Buffett's own words, "no parallels of latitude or longitude mark the spot exactly ... It's in your mind." And his margarita recipe may well help get you there, at least until you can make it to one of the 27 Margaritaville restaurants that are still left.