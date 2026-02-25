Tucked Along The Maine Coast Is This Vibrant Beach Town With Legendary Seafood

Coastal Maine has a lot to offer –- scenic beaches, stunning views, picturesque lighthouses, and lots of seafood. The town of Kennebunkport, less than 30 miles south of Portland, has legendary seafood from spots like Mabel's Lobster Claw, the Clam Shack, and Allison's Restaurant, three of the oldest seafood restaurants in town. It's a postcard-perfect setting in which to devour lobster at more than a dozen seafood restaurants. We recently stopped into Allison's Restaurant to sample its lobster roll, lobster bisque, and a somewhat unusual dish, lobster poutine (yes, we were on a lobster tear).

This last one incorporates the French Canadian must-try dish made with French fries, cheese curds, and gravy. Allison's version swaps out gravy for lobster bisque, and it's decadent to say the least. The lobster roll was one of the best we'd had, and priced on par with what you'd typically pay ($33.95). The bisque was also excellent. The restaurant has been around since 1973, and it's not even the oldest in town.

The Clam Shack has been around since 1968, and Mabel's Lobster Claw has been a mainstay since the 1950s. While lobster is, of course, a go-to choice, Kennebunkport has all kinds of seafood. From fried clams to steamed mussels to baked haddock to oysters on the half-shell, you'll find your favorites here.