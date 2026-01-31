People Visit One Place In Maine To Feast On The World's Largest Lobster Roll

Staring at that price on the market rate board may have you wondering how much you should really spend on a good lobster roll. Getting to try the world's largest lobster roll is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for that kind of money, you also want a good meal, and customers say the lobster roll with a big reputation for its size lives up to the hype. You can get this roll Maine style (cold with mayo), or order it warm with butter instead. Reviews on social media say this roll features incredibly fresh lobster chunks that are perfectly cooked with just the right amount of mayo. Other customers point out that Taste of Maine's lobster is some of the best. Of course, there are some who argue that there better lobster rolls in Maine, but the novelty of the world's largest roll keeps customers coming in. For a "tourist trap," people say this restaurant does its lobster roll right.

Additionally, a delicious roll needs a good amount of meat, and Taste of Maine does not skimp on the portions. The roll contains roughly six to seven lobsters, and customers have been told they are steamed and picked fresh each day. Not everyone can justify the price point, but even a small roll can run you anywhere between $25 and $40 for roughly 4 to 5 ounces of meat. Lobster is expensive due (in large part) to limited supply and the cost of labor, making a lobster roll a hot commodity. Taste of Maine's roll may seem overpriced, but the cost is reasonable for a large portion of lobster meat. If you ever find yourself in Maine, a stop at Taste of Maine Restaurant is necessary.