Judy Garland Used 'Every Pot In The Kitchen' To Make Her Favorite Classic Comfort Meal

While the proliferation of one-pot meals is evidence of a pretty strong collective preference for simple recipes and easy clean up, sometimes you've just got to make a mess to get dinner on the table. Such was the case with the late Judy Garland's shepherd's pie, at least according to a member of her entourage quoted in an old profile in The Evening Sun. "She uses every pot in the kitchen," her pal remarked.

Those who know one of the biggest stars of the 20th century better for her roles as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" or Esther in "Meet Me in St. Louis" might be surprised to learn that Garland was also something of a wizard in the kitchen. "I'm a very good cook. I probably cook better than I sing," Garland told the erstwhile outlet — a sentiment that really makes one wonder about Garland's take on historic shepherd's pie. The paper's mini profile is fortunately followed by the recipe for "Judy Garland's shepherd's pie supreme" for anyone who truly wants to slake that curiosity. And we bet you can even get it made and still leave some of your cookware as shiny as the Tin Man.