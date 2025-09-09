Why Olive Garden Will Always Be A Risk To Gluten-Sensitive Diners

Olive Garden is many things — affordable, just about everywhere, nostalgic, and certainly a bang for your buck, with those bottomless salad and soup bowls and hearty bowls of pasta. It's also, as far as fast casual chain restaurants go, pretty accommodating to many dietary styles, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Perfect it's not, though, and even though the restaurant makes efforts to cater to all pasta lovers — even those who avoid gluten — there's a big caveat to this, which means you might want to tread cautiously if you're a gluten-sensitive lover of Italian food. Olive Garden seems to be accommodating — it has a special "gluten sensitive" menu available in person or for home delivery, including soup, salad (minus the croutons), gluten-free rotini pasta, and more.

However, the fine print at the bottom of the Olive Garden menu states that its kitchens are not free from gluten, meaning that cross-contact with gluten-containing food items is possible. "While we aim to accommodate the dietary needs of guests," the fine print says, "we cannot ensure that these items meet the definition of gluten-free."

If you know you know, but there's a world of difference between gluten-sensitive and full-on gluten-intolerant, such as those with celiac disease — and therein lies the problem. If you fall into the latter camp, sadly, you be far better off driving past Olive Garden and going out to dinner instead at one of the dozen plus other chains that are far more accommodating to the gluten-free crowd, or cooking up one of these gluten-free pasta options instead.