The Old-School Candy Company That Originally Made Baking Powder In The 1800s

In the business world, there have been a few companies that have pivoted from their original business models to find huge success with a very different product. For instance, Play-Doh started out making wall cleaner before it began selling its iconic kid's modeling clay. One of the more unusual of these moves was made by a Chicago-based company you may have heard of: Wrigley's. When William Wrigley Jr., came to Chicago, Illinois in 1891, it was as a representative of his father's Philadelphia-based Wrigley Manufacturing Company selling something called mineral scouring soap. In order to do that, he began offering customers free baking powder when they purchased the soap.

In what would become the first in a series of pivots, Wrigley dropped the middling soap and began selling his much more popular baking powder. In order to push sales, Wrigley started offering free gum with the purchase of his baking product. Again, customers preferred the freebie over what he was selling. And so, in 1893, he made an even more legendary move. He dropped baking powder and began selling gum. He introduced Juicy Fruit and Spearmint gum that year. That's right, Juicy Fruit has been around since the Gilded Age.