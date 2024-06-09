Juicy Fruit Gum Existed During The Gilded Age

With its eye-catching yellow package and distinct flavor, Juicy Fruit's popularity was climbing. It was unique among gums, and quality was one of its defining characteristics. Quality was so vital to the Wrigley brand, in fact, that a shortage of good ingredients during World War II prompted the company to temporarily withdraw Juicy Fruit and Doublemint from the civilian market, dispensing them only to the U.S. Armed Forces. Civilians still got Orbit gum during the rationing, though Wrigley was transparent about substituting inferior ingredients into the product. (Orbit gum already existed, by the way. It wasn't a food that resulted out of wartime.)

Continuing to expand on the gum's success, Wrigley would go on to introduce other versions of the iconic treat, from sugar-free to flavor combinations, and consumers chewed it up. When synthetic rubber became more affordable in the 1960s (yes, rubber — that's how bubble gum is made), the altering of the gum's composition seemed to have no ill effect on sales. In due course, Wrigley became the world's most successful and recognized manufacturer of chewing gum.

By the time the "It's gonna move ya" jingle appeared in those TV commercials in 1986, William Wrigley Jr. had been gone for over 50 years. Being the marketing guru that he was, though, he would have loved it. It was iconic, and it left a really good taste in the public's mouth that lingers even today — not a minty taste, mind you; a Juicy Fruit one.

