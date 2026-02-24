How The Lining On Your Baking Sheet Affects Cookies Spreading

Anyone who bakes cookies semi-regularly has probably contemplated whether the baking sheets you use — either parchment or silicone — have an effect on the final product. The answer is yes, they do have an impact, especially when it comes to the way your cookies spread while they're baking.

Here's the quick version: Parchment paper usually results in cookies that spread less. This is because of the way it conducts heat. Parchment's thinness means that heat transfers more directly from the metal baking tray to the cookie dough. When cookies bake, there's effectively a race between the butter, which melts and spreads out as it bakes, and the mix of gluten-forming proteins and starches in flour, and proteins from eggs, which get firmer as they bake.

That fast heat conduction means that on parchment, the dough bakes into a solid state faster. With silicone baking mats, you'll get the reverse: They're thicker, causing a slower heat transfer between the baking tray to the cookie dough. That gives the cookies more time to spread before the heat firms up those proteins and starches, resulting in a thinner cookie. It's worth noting that although parchment paper is typically coated with silicone, it's a really thin layer, so the heat conduction isn't really slowed down like it is with a thicker silicone mat.