Why You Use Parchment Paper (Never Aluminum Foil) For Lining Baking Pans

Kristina Lavallee isn't the only pro chef who is a big fan of lining baking pans with parchment paper; Martha Stewart is also on board. One of the culinary maven's go-to parchment paper tips is to crumple it before you use it to line a pan since this can result in a better fit. Lavallee agrees that great-fitting paper is key: "If the parchment doesn't sit flat, batter can creep underneath and bake unevenly." Another way to create a great fit (if you're using a square pan) is to simply cross two pieces of parchment paper to create a base that makes it easy for you to pop your finished product out of the pan.

An important note to keep in mind, however, is that parchment paper is flammable (even though it's typically safe to use up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit). Trim away any excess parchment paper from the edge of your pan both for safety and airflow; Lavallee says that when parchment paper hangs over the edge of the pan, it can block heat and negatively affect browning.

While Lavallee is generally a fan of parchment paper, she says that it sometimes makes sense to remove the liner halfway through the cooking process or forgo a liner altogether (even though this means you have to put a bit of elbow grease into the cleanup process). "For desserts that need crisp or caramelized edges (like brownies or shortbread), parchment can soften those edges a bit," she says. "When I want that crisp finish, I'll lightly butter the sides of the pan or remove the parchment halfway through baking."