Don't Miss Out On Free Extra Bacon At This Burger Chain. Here's How It Works
Bacon on a burger? Yes, please! And extra bacon? What could be better? The answer is simple: free extra bacon. There are plenty of types of bacon to choose from, but you certainly can't beat a free one, and at one popular burger chain, your prayers are answered. You can get free extra bacon in your orders at Five Guys, as long as you know how.
The trick is simple, so of all the things you may not already know about Five Guys, let's take how to get free extra bacon off your list. Order in person and ask for it — that's about it. The chain doesn't charge for extra bacon if you ask for it in-store, but you can't do it when you order online or through delivery. And that goes for any special requests, not just extra bacon. You'll have to address any type of special item requests by ordering in person since the app and online ordering platform Five Guys uses don't accommodate special requests.
But back to the important stuff — the bacon. Five Guys has a few different menu options you can get extra bacon with. It's got the bacon burger, bacon cheeseburger, the bacon dog, the bacon cheese dog, and the ultimate bacon feast, the BLT. Add extra bacon to any of these items and you've got a bigger mouthful of the chain's signature applewood smoked flavor.
More freebies at Five Guys
Hacking menus for secret items or freebies (like free bacon) is no secret to fast food lovers who will go to great lengths to get creative with their favorite chains. In fact, it's kind of a cultural phenomenon, and in addition to getting extra bacon at no charge (you can do the same with cheese, by the way), Five Guys has some pretty good secret menu items of its own. But it's also got additional freebies that help explain how this burger chain has been able to expand from a single location that opened in 1986 to over 1,900 locations around the globe.
While you can add extra bacon to bacon burgers and hot dogs at no additional charge, there are also 15 toppings to choose from, and they are all free and unlimited. You've got choices of veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and jalapeños, along with a variety of sauces from mayo, ketchup, and mustard to hot sauce, relish, barbecue sauce, and A1 sauce. These toppings let you create nearly endless combinations so you can get something different every time you visit a Five Guys.
Then there's the peanuts and fries. Five Guys offers free salted peanuts for in-store customers. They are technically a way to keep customers occupied while they wait, but they're more of a tradition and part of the fun of grabbing a meal at this popular chain. And if you find an extra scoop of fries in your bag, that's another Five Guys tradition and a way for the chain to show its appreciation to the customers it loves.