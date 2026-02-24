Don't Miss Out On Free Extra Bacon At This Burger Chain. Here's How It Works

Bacon on a burger? Yes, please! And extra bacon? What could be better? The answer is simple: free extra bacon. There are plenty of types of bacon to choose from, but you certainly can't beat a free one, and at one popular burger chain, your prayers are answered. You can get free extra bacon in your orders at Five Guys, as long as you know how.

The trick is simple, so of all the things you may not already know about Five Guys, let's take how to get free extra bacon off your list. Order in person and ask for it — that's about it. The chain doesn't charge for extra bacon if you ask for it in-store, but you can't do it when you order online or through delivery. And that goes for any special requests, not just extra bacon. You'll have to address any type of special item requests by ordering in person since the app and online ordering platform Five Guys uses don't accommodate special requests.

But back to the important stuff — the bacon. Five Guys has a few different menu options you can get extra bacon with. It's got the bacon burger, bacon cheeseburger, the bacon dog, the bacon cheese dog, and the ultimate bacon feast, the BLT. Add extra bacon to any of these items and you've got a bigger mouthful of the chain's signature applewood smoked flavor.