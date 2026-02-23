This Hole-In-The-Wall Sandwich Shop In Little Rock Is Guy Fieri-Approved

If you're looking for a tasty sandwich in Arkansas' capital, mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri has a red-hot recommendation: The Root Cafe, in downtown Little Rock.

The Root was featured on season 29 of Fieri's Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back in 2018. If you want to eat like Fieri, the best bet might be The Root's pimento cheeseburger, which goes for $16.50. The Root has a farm-to-table focus, so owner Jack Sundell tells Fieri in the episode that the restaurant gets a "whole cow at a time", grinding the meat twice so it's perfectly tender. During Fieri's visit, Sundell mixes up sirloin with some trim fat for extra flavor. It's grilled until nicely caramelized, and topped with a patty-sized hunk of pimento cheese. The Root makes its pimento with a mix of cheddar, pepper jack, and cream cheeses; house-made garlic mayo, roasted bell peppers, sriracha, smoked marconi pepper, Indonesian chili paste sambal, and parsley. It goes on a fluffy bun with house sweet pickles, and is served alongside a green salad with garlic vinaigrette, something Guy notes is necessary to balance out the juicy yet heavy burger.

If you're looking for something marginally lighter, Guy also tries The Root's bratwurst with sauerkraut: The pork shoulder sausage is nicely spiced with white pepper, ginger, and nutmeg, and served on a bun alongside tangy sauerkraut, which is also made in house, requiring weeks of fermentation.