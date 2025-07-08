Sunny Anderson's Go-To Pantry Ingredient For Bringing More Heat To Your Dishes
Every cuisine around the world seems to have its own version of a spicy, bright condiment with a kick. Harissa, salsa, sriracha, gochujang, and the beloved chili crisp are just a few of the best-known. One you might not have stored in the pantry at the moment is sambal oelek. This Indonesian sauce is a pantry staple for Sunny Anderson, a Food Network star and host of shows such as "Home Made in America" and "Cooking for Real."
Sambal oelek has a clean, sharp heat with minimal ingredients, making it a great ingredient to add to dishes for amping up the heat — without distracting from other flavors. It can be as simple as any hot red chilies pounded and ground with salt and vinegar, or, sometimes, garlic, lime, shrimp paste, or other spices are added. Depending on where you are, sambal may also be made with green chiles. In Indonesia, it is often made fresh and served as is; other times, the chili mixture is fried. If you want to stock your pantry with it like Anderson, you can find it in Asian markets, in the Asian section of some conventional grocery stores, or online, such as the Huy Fong 18-ounce sambal oelek chili paste.
How to use sambal oelek at home
In Indonesia, sambal oelek is often spooned over rice, integrated into raw vegetable dishes and slaw, and added to fried or grilled chicken. It's a core component of meals, giving a fiery backdrop to noodle dishes, soups, stews, and sauces — without overpowering the main ingredients. Unlike other hot condiments, such as sriracha, there is no sugar or heavy spice blend in sambal oelek, letting its pure chili character shine. This straightforward approach is what makes sambal oelek so versatile. Since it is mostly straight chili, this also means it may be hotter than what you're used to. Start with a small amount, about a teaspoon, and add as you go. It mellows out slightly if you cook with it.
In addition to all the wonderful uses in Indonesian cuisine, it also works well in many others. For those who like hot sauce on eggs, try sambal oelek on a scramble or omelet, or add a kick to your breakfast sandwich. It can be used to spice up the viral cucumber salad (just watch your fingers!) or whisked into vinaigrettes for a salad dressing that carries a gentle kick. Love spicy mayo? Use sambal oelek with mayonnaise to create a quick spread for sandwiches or burgers. The chili paste is perfect for building a flavorful, complex marinade, whether it be for tofu or meat.