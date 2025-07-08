Sunny Anderson's Go-To Pantry Ingredient For Bringing More Heat To Your Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every cuisine around the world seems to have its own version of a spicy, bright condiment with a kick. Harissa, salsa, sriracha, gochujang, and the beloved chili crisp are just a few of the best-known. One you might not have stored in the pantry at the moment is sambal oelek. This Indonesian sauce is a pantry staple for Sunny Anderson, a Food Network star and host of shows such as "Home Made in America" and "Cooking for Real."

Sambal oelek has a clean, sharp heat with minimal ingredients, making it a great ingredient to add to dishes for amping up the heat — without distracting from other flavors. It can be as simple as any hot red chilies pounded and ground with salt and vinegar, or, sometimes, garlic, lime, shrimp paste, or other spices are added. Depending on where you are, sambal may also be made with green chiles. In Indonesia, it is often made fresh and served as is; other times, the chili mixture is fried. If you want to stock your pantry with it like Anderson, you can find it in Asian markets, in the Asian section of some conventional grocery stores, or online, such as the Huy Fong 18-ounce sambal oelek chili paste.