The Iconic Frozen Treat That Became Popular During Prohibition

Dates are having a moment these days as an add-in to trendy smoothies and a healthy sweet snack. But a century ago, date-forward drinks were all the rage in the Palm Springs, California, area, where a cool, caramelly milkshake became a treat that's synonymous with the region today.

The SoCal Coachella Valley, with its hot, dry growing conditions, has long been the capital of the United States' date industry — now producing 90% of the country's crop. Thanks to this local abundance, restaurants serve up everything from date burgers to date jam, and pancakes and omelets studded with the sweet, chewy fruit. But nothing's more iconic to the region than the date shake — a classic California treat combining ice cream, milk, and the popular stone fruit.

It's hard to imagine these days — we're so used to being able to duck into a brewery or order a glass of wine with dinner, but a century ago, when Prohibition was in full swing, folks were thirsty for all manner of non-alcoholic beverages. The now-iconic date shake was born around 1930 — first blended up by Russell Nicoll, the owner of an unassuming roadside stand, The Valerie Jean Date Shop. As the Palm Springs region entered its mid-century golden era — becoming the luxury destination for Hollywood elites and Frank Sinatra's rat pack — the refreshing, ice-cold shake quickly became a must-have treat for star-studded vacationers and regular folks alike — one that hits particularly hard in the scorching temps.