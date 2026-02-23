Fast Food Fisherman? The Man Behind The Famous Filet-O-Fish Catch

The Filet-O-Fish sandwich at McDonald's often finds itself in the spotlight. From President Donald Trump professing his long-standing love for the sandwich (he'd like them to add a little bit more tartar sauce, however) to social media hacks explaining how to elevate the humble item (pro tip: add bacon, lettuce, and tomato to give your Filet-O-Fish the BLT treatment), it's pretty popular as far as fish sandwiches go. If you've ever wondered about the source of the star seafood, McDonald's has shared exactly where the fish used in the crispy, iconic sandwich comes from. The chain disclosed that Kenny Longaker, an Alaska-based fisherman, and his crew aboard his boat, the Defender, are responsible for many of the wild-caught pollock fillets that McDonald's uses to feed people around the world.

The McDonald's website shares the story of how its fish makes it from the Bering Sea to your Extra Value Meal. "The pollock we catch are filleted and frozen within about 24 to 72 hours after being caught, and it's the quality McDonald's expects," says Longaker. In addition to supplying the wild-caught pollock for the Filet-O-Fish sandwich (which has a pretty wild history, by the way), Longaker also reportedly supplied some of the fish used for the chain's Fish McBites, a short-lived item that graced McDonald's menus for a three-month period in 2013.