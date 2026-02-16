What President Donald Trump Really Thinks About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
President Donald Trump doesn't hide the fact that he loves fast food — McDonald's, in particular. The President spoke at the McDonald's Impact Summit a few months ago in Washington, D.C. During the speech, President Trump gave franchise owners and operators a bit of advice, saying, "No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald's. There's always something to have. I like the fish. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce though, please. Seriously."
President Trump gave a nearly 50-minute speech to the crowd, calling the group the "heart and soul" of McDonald's before moving on to praise his go-to order. In addition to stating his love for the Filet-O-Fish, the President also celebrated McDonald's Coca-Cola, calling it the best in the nation (McDonald's Coke does actually taste different — it's not in your head). President Trump doesn't just grab McDonald's when he's on the go — he's even been known to serve McDonald's, including his beloved Filet-O-Fish, on board both Trump Force One (the nickname for the President's personal Boeing 757) and Air Force One (maybe he orders a few extra containers of tartar sauce to ensure his guests get a top-notch sandwich).
How President Donald Trump (and you) can get an even better Filet-O-Fish
Thankfully, getting the extra tartar sauce required (as evidenced by both President Donald Trump's comments and popular feelings on social media) for a great Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's is as simple as asking your server to throw a few on-the-side containers into your bag. It appears that President Trump made sure to have these on hand when he served McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwiches — among other fast food offerings — during the 2019 government shutdown. If you look closely in this official White House photo published in The New Yorker, you can see many, many containers of what appear to be tartar sauce near the Filet-O-Fish sandwiches when Trump's staff took catering into their own hands.
If your local McDonald's doesn't have sides of tartar sauce available for your sandwich, you can ask them to put some extra in a separate Filet-O-Fish box, as recommended by Trump's fellow Filet-O-Fish enthusiasts on Reddit. We're not sure if the President has tried any Filet-O-Fish hacks — like adding bacon to your sandwich to make it into a Filet-O-Fish BLT — but asking for a few modifications can help to elevate your sandwich even further, making it downright presidential. If you're in the mood for a British twist, try adding an order of McDonald's fries (another one of the President's favorite items from the fast food chain) to your Filet-O-Fish, creating a handheld version of fish and chips.