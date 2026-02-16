What President Donald Trump Really Thinks About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

President Donald Trump doesn't hide the fact that he loves fast food — McDonald's, in particular. The President spoke at the McDonald's Impact Summit a few months ago in Washington, D.C. During the speech, President Trump gave franchise owners and operators a bit of advice, saying, "No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald's. There's always something to have. I like the fish. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce though, please. Seriously."

President Trump gave a nearly 50-minute speech to the crowd, calling the group the "heart and soul" of McDonald's before moving on to praise his go-to order. In addition to stating his love for the Filet-O-Fish, the President also celebrated McDonald's Coca-Cola, calling it the best in the nation (McDonald's Coke does actually taste different — it's not in your head). President Trump doesn't just grab McDonald's when he's on the go — he's even been known to serve McDonald's, including his beloved Filet-O-Fish, on board both Trump Force One (the nickname for the President's personal Boeing 757) and Air Force One (maybe he orders a few extra containers of tartar sauce to ensure his guests get a top-notch sandwich).