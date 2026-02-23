Avoid The Store-Bought Pancake Mix We Ranked Worst In Our Taste Test
Do you prefer your pancakes thin and almost crepe-like, or thick and fluffy? When Chowhound ranked eight store-bought pancake mixes, most of the sampled flapjacks fell more into the "thick and fluffy" category. This includes our least favorite pancake mix, Birch Benders complete organic buttermilk pancake and waffle mix. However, part of the reason this mix fell short is because the pancakes were thick, but lacked the desired fluffiness. Measured and cooked as directed, the Birch Benders pancakes rose to become over half an inch thick; but the final product was a little tough and difficult to cut with a fork.
And it wasn't just the pancakes that were thick: The batter was noticeably thicker than that of the other mixes, too. This made it difficult and messy to work with. What's more, whether because of the thicker batter or another factor, the pancakes tended to stick to even a properly greased pan. Flavor-wise, things were more positive, but a delicious pancake doesn't equate to a good breakfast experience if it's difficult to eat. Furthermore, the Birch Benders mix was among the pricier on the list, coming in at 34 cents per ounce. As a comparison, the top-rated mix, from Patti's Good Life, was under 10 cents an ounce.
Chowhound's reviewer did surmise that the Birch Benders pancakes might be improved if you simply added more water to the mix — which, to be fair, is a suggestion found on the packaging. But it would be nice if the main recipe worked more consistently.
Other Birch Benders options
Have you ever wondered why pancakes taste better at diners than at home? Birch Benders co-founders Lizzi Ackerman and Matt LaCasse seem to have pondered this question, too, as the Birch Benders website states that the company's goal is "to make pancakes that are better than at a restaurant and easier than from scratch." Now, perhaps the buttermilk pancake mix fell a little short this time, but Birch Benders makes several other pancake mixes that may be worth looking into. If you're on a special diet, for example, the company offers gluten-free, protein, plant protein, paleo, and keto-friendly mixes. Flavored mixes include ube mochi (a striking purple pancake!), sweet potato, blueberry, organic confetti, and of course, chocolate chip. Pumpkin spice is available as a seasonal product.
A couple other positives about Birch Benders' pancake mix: Many of the mixes are organic; they are "just-add-water" (always a plus on busy mornings!); and the packages are resealable. This is an important factor if you aren't using the entire mix all at once, and in fact was the main reason Pearl Milling's pancake mix mix fell behind Krusteaz in our ranking: the box couldn't be reclosed properly.
When you look at the product information on Birch Benders' website, there's a note that you should check the pancake packages for the most up-to-date information, as the company is always working to improve its recipes. So hopefully, should Chowhound do another pancake mix ranking in the future, Birch Benders will fare better.