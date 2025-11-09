Store-bought pancake mix is a cost-effective way to whip up a home-cooked breakfast without spending hours waiting for cinnamon rolls to rise, casseroles to cook, etc. But the wrong pancake mix can result in dense, dry, and downright disappointing flapjacks. To help ensure that you only serve up top-notch pancakes and waffles, Chowhound ranked eight store-bought pancake mixes. Topping the list was Patti's Good Life Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix. If you haven't heard of Patti's Good Life, the company was founded in 2008 by vocal icon Patti LaBelle.

Patti's just-add-water pancake mix made a thinner batter than others, although the resulting pancakes were still nice and fluffy. Moreover, the pancakes tasted slightly salty, which may not initially sound like a recommendation, but gave them a greater complexity than other mixes. This extra savory element was highlighted for making the mix an especially good choice for dishes like chicken and waffles, or for use as an all-purpose baking mix. The only downside to Patti's Good Life pancake mix is that the pancakes can be a little difficult to flip. This should be easily remedied by making sure your pancakes are roughly the same size as your pancake flipper. Furthermore, at just about 10 cents an ounce, the price was right. Clearly, the viral sweet potato pie was no fluke; Patti's Good Life continues to make waves in the culinary retail space by producing affordable, tasty products (although the frozen dinners have been met with mixed reviews).