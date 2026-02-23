Ina Garten Almost Left TV Forever After This Nasty Incident At Her Home While Filming

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From her gorgeous Hamptons estate to her love for high-quality ingredients (store-bought is fine too), it's tough to imagine the Barefoot Contessa working in anything less than perfect conditions. That being said, the start of her on-air culinary career almost came to a fast halt after an incident at her home that was, ahem, unsavory. During the first eight-week filming session of her Food Network TV show, "Barefoot Contessa," Ina Garten's home was overrun by 50 crew members, all of whom used the bathroom inside her house during filming hours. The home's septic system, which wasn't designed to accommodate so many people, bubbled up in her yard, and Garten detailed the disaster in her 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens."

Of the incident, Garten said, "A cesspool truck rushed over to take care of the problem, but the grass was muddy with — never mind! — and the truck's wheels got stuck in the muck" (via New York Post). The incident left Garten absolutely appalled, to the point where she swore to call her budding television career quits. Thankfully, she changed her mind, and we were able to enjoy the many delicious recipes Garten shared with us over the course of 27 seasons of her show, including everything from portable picnics and make ahead diners to easy lunches and holiday feasts.