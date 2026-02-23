For Better, Chewy Brownies, Reach For This Addition

Brownies are definitely a topic with varied opinions. Some think they should be light and airy while others basically want them to be a block of pure fudge. But whether you like your brownies cakey, fudgy, or chewy, little tweaks like this make all the difference in getting you there. If you're somebody who likes chewy brownies, there's an easy way to get them there that doesn't involve adjusting baking time or changing up your ratios. Instead, all you need to do is fold some mini marshmallows into the batter.

A lot of this comes down to how marshmallows are made, which is essentially just from whipped sugar syrup and gelatin. Because of that, marshmallows can actually bring more to a brownie than just the chew — they also introduce moisture and sweetness which can seep into the surrounding batter and infuse it with a hint of vanilla. And then there's the science of it all. Marshmallows change their structure when they are heated, and if you've ever enjoyed a good s'more, you already know all about that. As they heat, the sugar in them dissolves, which creates that signature pull. This means the melty marshmallows will gather in delightful little chewy pockets in your brownies. By putting them in the batter, you basically build some of that gooey elasticity within your brownies.