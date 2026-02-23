For Better, Chewy Brownies, Reach For This Addition
Brownies are definitely a topic with varied opinions. Some think they should be light and airy while others basically want them to be a block of pure fudge. But whether you like your brownies cakey, fudgy, or chewy, little tweaks like this make all the difference in getting you there. If you're somebody who likes chewy brownies, there's an easy way to get them there that doesn't involve adjusting baking time or changing up your ratios. Instead, all you need to do is fold some mini marshmallows into the batter.
A lot of this comes down to how marshmallows are made, which is essentially just from whipped sugar syrup and gelatin. Because of that, marshmallows can actually bring more to a brownie than just the chew — they also introduce moisture and sweetness which can seep into the surrounding batter and infuse it with a hint of vanilla. And then there's the science of it all. Marshmallows change their structure when they are heated, and if you've ever enjoyed a good s'more, you already know all about that. As they heat, the sugar in them dissolves, which creates that signature pull. This means the melty marshmallows will gather in delightful little chewy pockets in your brownies. By putting them in the batter, you basically build some of that gooey elasticity within your brownies.
How to use marshmallows in brownies
Once you've tried folding marshmallows through the batter itself and seen what that can do for you, you can also use them as a brownie topper. When you put marshmallows on top once the brownies have baked and then broil them for a few minutes, the sugary pillows will toast more effectively, getting that signature browned effect with a crispy outside and gooey center. This will be an overall stickier and marshmallow-forward finish, but it's a popular one for a reason.
This becomes a great opportunity to riff a little. Make some ridiculously good s'mores-style treats by layering graham cracker crumbs into the base of your brownies to mirror the classic campfire dessert. Or maybe you want to lean towards a rocky road variation where marshmallows are going to play a key role alongside nuts and dried fruits. And if you're not really a from-scratch brownie person, marshmallows will play the same role when incorporated into a boxed brownie mix as well. So whether you want to subtly fold them into the batter for a little textural change or want to feature them front and center, marshmallows are a low effort way to take your homemade brownies from good to unforgettable.