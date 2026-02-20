The Best Times To Drink These 5 Popular Teas

Tea is (after water, of course) the most popular drink in the world. A staple of the diets of almost every culture on earth, we drink billions of gallons of the stuff every single year. But not all teas are created equal — while they're delicious, and an excellent source of hydration, they also have a number of other unique benefits that make them such a magical beverage. To get the very best out of different types of tea, it's helpful to consider when you're actually drinking them. The compounds found in teas that give them those benefits can affect your body differently depending on when you consume them.

Things like caffeine, amino acids, polyphenols (powerful, naturally occurring antioxidants that can have a whole host of health benefits) can all have different advantages at different times, affecting things like energy, digestion, and sleep. The caffeine in your cup of tea, for example, can stick around long after you drink it (its half life being about five hours), so timing when you drink more caffeinated teas can really affect your sleep patterns. Other compounds like catechins (another natural antioxidant), for example, or those polyphenols we mentioned earlier, are more effectively processed by the body when you drink tea before or after a meal, rather than during it. Below, we'll look at five of the most popular teas, and tell you the best time to drink them.