How Much Caffeine Is In English Breakfast Tea Compared To Coffee?

Considering switching from coffee to tea for your morning pick-me-up? If you use your morning beverage to help you feel bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and ready to seize the day, it's key to understand the difference in caffeine content between the two drinks before you make the change. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a cup of coffee typically has between 113 to 247 milligrams of caffeine, while a cup of English breakfast tea (a black tea blend) typically has about 71 milligrams of caffeine per cup. Keep in mind, there are many factors that can affect the amount of caffeine present in both beverages.

When it comes to coffee, the type of beans used, whether the roast is light or dark, and brewing method can all affect the amount of caffeine. Tea's caffeine content can also vary widely, depending on brewing methods, variety used, steeping time (be careful, as steeping for too long can make your tea taste bitter), the climate in the tea's origin area, and the age of the leaves used. There are some additional caveats that can influence the amount of caffeine in coffee- or tea-based drinks. Straight coffee or tea will have higher levels of caffeine than lattes. In some cafes and restaurants, iced coffee and iced tea are double-brewed, creating a stronger flavor so that drinks don't taste watered down when ice is added (these at-home tips can help you create delicious iced drinks that don't end up watery).