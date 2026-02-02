The Trader Joe's Tea That's A Near-Dupe For This Popular Japanese Version
My choices for unsweetened drinks to grab while on the go aren't that abundant. And I don't mean sugar-free. I mean no sweeteners whatsoever because I need to reduce my sugar intake. I like water, but after awhile, the plain stuff gets kind of dull, and opening a packet of flavored powder that could spill in my car is a big no. So, I look for unsweetened bottled iced tea brands because I enjoy them. Ito En's bottled teas, especially Golden Oolong, have long been my go-to when I could find them. However, they've increased in price too much for me to drink them frequently. Even Teas' Tea, an Ito En product that used to be a little cheaper, now costs about the same in my area. Sale prices are good, but the markets that have those sales are a bit of a drive that I often don't have time to make.
However, I found a dupe, or a near-dupe: Trader Joe's Golden Oolong Tea. Trader Joe's has sold it for a few years now. While the price is now $1.69 (boo! It used to be $1.19), Trader Joe's version is still relatively cheap, and definitely more affordable than Ito En. I'm lucky to live near a few Trader Joe's locations, so it's easy for me to stop in to grab one or stock up a few bottles when shopping.
So, is it a dupe of Ito En's Golden Oolong?
I called this a near-dupe for a reason: It looks like it's based on Ito En. The bottle and name of the product certainly look like Trader Joe's was aiming for something similar. Online comments show I'm not the only one who immediately thought of Ito En upon seeing the bottle, as they have comparable shapes. That said, the ingredients differ slightly, with the word "purified" being used to describe the water in Ito En's tea.
The tea itself is wonderful, and reviews are positive. However, some mention that Trader Joe's tea has a fruity flavor that Ito En's tea doesn't, and one comparison notes that the former is lighter, while the latter is darker and leans more toward spice-forward flavor notes. I have to admit I can taste a slight difference, too, with Trader Joe's being a little less bitter of a brew. So, Trader Joe's Golden Oolong Tea may not be an exact dupe of Ito En's Golden Oolong, but it's a more than acceptable cost-effective substitute. I still adore Ito En's tea, but I'll continue to purchase Trader Joe's version.