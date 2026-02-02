The Trader Joe's Tea That's A Near-Dupe For This Popular Japanese Version

My choices for unsweetened drinks to grab while on the go aren't that abundant. And I don't mean sugar-free. I mean no sweeteners whatsoever because I need to reduce my sugar intake. I like water, but after awhile, the plain stuff gets kind of dull, and opening a packet of flavored powder that could spill in my car is a big no. So, I look for unsweetened bottled iced tea brands because I enjoy them. Ito En's bottled teas, especially Golden Oolong, have long been my go-to when I could find them. However, they've increased in price too much for me to drink them frequently. Even Teas' Tea, an Ito En product that used to be a little cheaper, now costs about the same in my area. Sale prices are good, but the markets that have those sales are a bit of a drive that I often don't have time to make.

However, I found a dupe, or a near-dupe: Trader Joe's Golden Oolong Tea. Trader Joe's has sold it for a few years now. While the price is now $1.69 (boo! It used to be $1.19), Trader Joe's version is still relatively cheap, and definitely more affordable than Ito En. I'm lucky to live near a few Trader Joe's locations, so it's easy for me to stop in to grab one or stock up a few bottles when shopping.