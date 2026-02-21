Giada De Laurentiis' Bite-Size Carrot Appetizers Won't Last Long At Your Next Party

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has spent the last few decades developing her own personal spin on simple yet flavorful Italian meals like chicken piccata, braciole, and her favorite appetizer: bruschetta. Since Giada De Laurentiis' favorite appetizer is quick to make and packs tons of flavor, it's no surprise she's created many other easy-to-assemble hors d'oeuvres that require only a few ingredients. Next to her popular white bean dip and sweet pepper crostini with melted mozzarella, De Laurentiis makes a fresh carrot appetizer that's guaranteed to be a hit at your next party.

Sure enough, Giada De Laurentiis' crunchy prosciutto and carrot bundles are simple to make and packed full of flavor. Even more, these refreshing snacks balance the rich flavors of hot, savory appetizers like spinach artichoke dip and barbecue meatballs. Fortunately, all you need to make these fresh-tasting appetizers are raw carrots, thin slices of prosciutto, and a few extra ingredients for flavor.

While crispy carrot chips may be your favorite way to serve carrots at a party, De Laurentiis' unconventional appetizer is more convenient since it doesn't require any cooking. To make your own, combine raw, shredded carrots with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Then, wrap scoops of this mixture in prosciutto, add basil leaves, and secure each bundle with toothpicks. There are even a few resourceful ways to make each and every prosciutto and carrot bite all the more delicious.