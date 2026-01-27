Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Appetizer Is Quick, Simple, And Packs Tons Of Bold Flavor

Giada De Laurentiis has more than a dozen bruschetta variations on her website, from a gorgonzola and honey recipe to a burrata and strawberry version. But to make classic tomato bruschetta, start with hearty Italian bread, and slice it about a half-inch thick (for a larger serving, try using ciabatta bread). It's best to broil the bread — no need to add olive oil or anything — until crispy. You can use this toasting method no matter what type of bruschetta you're making. As for the tomatoes, stick with Italian Roma plum tomatoes if you can find them, and chop or dice them. You can then toss them in ingredients like minced garlic, olive oil, and balsamic for flavor, as well as a little sea salt, pepper, and fresh basil. Once the tomato mixture is combined, all that's left is to add it to the bread and serve.

To get even more flavor from the bread once it's toasted, drizzle some olive oil and rub a little garlic on it. Honey is a great addition for more flavorful tomato bruschetta, too, and De Laurentiis has a version on her website with ricotta and spicy honey as well as tomatoes, so you can mix and match ingredients as you please to get your preferred taste. Bruschetta is best consumed as soon as it's made because the liquid from the tomatoes will eventually make the bread soggy. For a more filling meal as opposed to an appetizer, spoon the tomato mixture over pasta instead of bread to bulk up the bruschetta and turn it into dinner.