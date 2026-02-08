What Is Ugly Dip? This Florida Appetizer Tastes Better Than It Sounds

If someone passed you a plate of something called ugly dip at a party, you probably wouldn't be super excited to try it. However, the fact this recipe keeps popping up in Florida-based recipe books means it probably tastes far better than the name suggests. Ugly dip isn't one fixed recipe so much as a cold, scoopable mix built around chopped vegetables with oil and vinegar. At first glance, it has a classic pico de gallo vibe; but once olives get involved, it veers away from being a straight-up salsa and takes on a bit of an Italian-vibe in many iterations. Recipes also seem to vary, making it feel like it's the sort of thing you make out of what you have in the house. But regardless of what you put in it, everything ends up chopped and mixed together in the same bowl.

It all comes together in a pretty chaotic way, which might explain the name. Still, once it's done, it's bright and fresh enough that "ugly" feels a bit unfair. If anything, "kind of pretty dip" would suit it better. Some online versions with the same name use cream cheese or mayo, even though they appear to be a different style of dip. The OG Florida-style version sticks to vegetables (tomatoes, green onions, olives, and jalapeños), oil, and a bit of acid, no dairy involved.