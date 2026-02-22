The Hands-Down Best Chipotle Lent-Friendly Order On The Menu

If you'd rather stay away from faux meat and load up on veggies instead, Chipotle has you covered there as well. Give the veggie burrito a try — and don't be afraid to use the Chipotle ordering hack of asking for extra beans to help you hit your protein goals (usually, extra beans and rice can be added to your burrito, bowl, or salad without an extra charge). You'll get loaded up with a ton of seasoned peppers and onions (the fajita veggies), and we recommend adding plenty of salsa as well — the spiciness plays perfectly with the sweetness of the grilled onions.

One of the best parts about ordering a veggie burrito, bowl, or salad from Chipotle: guacamole is included. To add some extra heft to your meal, consider adding a side of chips and queso as well. Ordering queso only costs a couple dollars more than adding it directly to your burrito, bowl, or salad, and you can always pour some right on top of your meal, if you feel so inclined. It can be easier to add queso to a bowl and then transfer everything to a tortilla, so we recommend (like always) getting a burrito bowl with a tortilla on the side to maximize both the amount of food you get and to make it easier to add queso or extra guacamole.