My Favorite Chipotle Ordering Hack Everyone Should Know

From burrito bowls to burritos to tacos, Chipotle is the go-to spot for quick, delicious Americanized Mexican food. One problem with the chain that many have noticed in recent years: the portion sizes aren't as reliable as they used to be. Once known for mammoth burritos that could feed many for two meals, today's portions are hit-or-miss, especially when it comes to proteins. I've found that actually heading into the restaurant (rather than ordering on the app) makes all the difference in whether you get a legit serving size or one that leaves you wondering whether they were about to run out of carnitas.

People on Reddit have noticed the phenomenon as well. Some posters on the r/Chipotle subreddit who claim they work at Chipotle say that it's simply easier to give in-person orderers more protein portions, rather than deal with them asking for more. Others believe that online orders get the "correct" portion of food according to Chipotle's operating rules, while in-person orders tend to get a bit more, perhaps since the customer is watching the employee make their food. Speed may also be an issue — some Chipotle locations are inundated with online orders, and employees may use a lighter hand on protein (and other ingredients) so that bins don't empty quite as quickly. Another tip to keep in mind: the burrito bowl typically offers more food than the burrito. If you don't mind wrapping it up yourself, order the bowl and get a tortilla on the side to maximize the amount of protein you get.