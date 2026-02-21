The Quick And Foolproof Hack For Opening Super-Stubborn Jars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there: standing over the sink, trying desperately to open a new jar, thinking about how we need to spend more time working on our grip strength at the gym. Maybe you're about to load up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with your favorite jam (consider going savory, by the way), or you're about to top a homemade pizza with pickles (don't forget to take a few sips of pickle juice while you're at it — it actually offers a ton of health benefits). Thankfully, there's a super-easy way to crack open a brand-new jar of preserves (or olives, or sun-dried tomatoes, or whatever other jar you're struggling to open).

Grab a heavy kitchen knife (something heavy-duty works best, but even a simple butter knife gets the job done), turn the knife so the blunt side is facing the jar, get a good grip on the handle, and give the lid a few good whacks, rotating as you go. You should notice the lid (usually) opens easily, helping you dig into the deliciousness faster.

The reason this trick works so well (and so often) is twofold. First, when you whack the edges of the lid, you break the seal between the jar and the lid, lowering the amount of tension required to give the lid a twist. Secondly, you're creating little grip marks in the lid, which can make it easier for you to get a tight grasp on it before you give it a turn.